Woman’s body washes ashore at Padre Island National Seashore

Associated Press Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – Authorities believe a woman found dead near the edge of the surf on the Padre Island National Seashore in South Texas is a drowning victim.

The body was spotted Saturday by a Turtle Patrol team on a part of the beach that’s closed to vehicles about 2 miles north of the Malaquite Visitor Center.

Kleberg County sheriff’s officials say she has not immediately been identified. She’s described as likely in her 40s with sandy-colored hair. No vehicles or other people were in the area.

Park Ranger William Botts says the discovery is a reminder that probably the greatest risk for visitors to national parks is entering the water.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s