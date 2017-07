DALLAS (KXAN) — Rescue crews freed a construction worker trapped in a collapsed trench near a north Dallas country club, Monday morning.

NBCDFW reports first responders were called to the site near the Northwood Club just after 9:30 a.m. The worker was about 10 feet down in the trench when it collapsed on him.

Shortly before noon, crews pulled the worker out of the trench and took him to an area hospital by medical helicopter.