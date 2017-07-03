UPS plane crashes near Alpine airport

ALPINE, Texas (Local2/FOX24) — A small UPS plane was forced to make an emergency landing near the Alpine-Casparis Municipal airport Monday night.

Officials with the Alpine Police Department say the call came in around 6:07 p.m.

The Alpine Volunteer Fire Department tells us the pilot of the plane was the only person on board. He was transported by Alpine EMS to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

It is still unclear at this time what prompted the emergency landing.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information is released.