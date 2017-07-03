Texas City commissioner charged in Galveston wreck that killed 2

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A city commissioner from Texas City is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after authorities say her pickup truck veered to the shoulder of a highway and struck and killed two men.

Galveston police say 54-year-old Dee Ann Haney was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, then was arrested and charged after undergoing alcohol testing. She was being held on $100,000 bond.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office identifies the victims as a 58-year-old Houston man and his 22-year-old son from Dickinson.

The crash occurred early Monday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 45, the Galveston Causeway. Authorities say the men were on the ramp shoulder trying to secure items in their own truck.

Haney’s been a commissioner in Texas City, just northwest of Galveston, since 2004.