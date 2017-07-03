Shop around for car insurance, it can save you big bucks

Related Coverage More tech on vehicles could make you pay more for car insurance

NEW YORK (NBCNC) — Many American drivers do not shop around for car insurance.

A study conducted by nerdwallets.com shows about 38 percent of motorists have not checked their car insurance rate in at last three years; with some never checking at all.

Kimberly Palmer, who works for the website, said those who do not shop around, on average, miss out on saving $416 a year.

“I think a lot of times people are unaware of how much they could be saving and so they sign up for car insurance and then they just set it to auto renew, they get the bill in the mail, they pay it and they don’t even think about it”, said Palmer.

For those who do not want to spend tons of time researching different car insurance companies, you can always check out online comparison sites to view numerous auto rates.