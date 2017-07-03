Shop around for car insurance, it can save you big bucks

NBC News Published:
Traffic on North MoPac at Cesar Chavez Road on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (KXAN Photo)
Traffic on North MoPac at Cesar Chavez Road on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (KXAN Photo)

NEW YORK (NBCNC) — Many American drivers do not shop around for car insurance.

A study conducted by nerdwallets.com shows about 38 percent of motorists have not checked their car insurance rate in at last three years; with some never checking at all.

Kimberly Palmer, who works for the website, said those who do not shop around, on average, miss out on saving $416 a year.

“I think a lot of times people are unaware of how much they could be saving and so they sign up for car insurance and then they just set it to auto renew, they get the bill in the mail, they pay it and they don’t even think about it”, said Palmer.

For those who do not want to spend tons of time researching different car insurance companies, you can always check out online comparison sites to view numerous auto rates.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s