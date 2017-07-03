SAPD officer injured in shooting upgraded to fair condition

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the San Antonio Police shows San Antonio Officer Julio Cavazos. Police say Cavazos continues his recovery following surgery after being shot in a gunbattle Thursday, June 29, 2017 with a suspect that claimed the life of his partner. Cavazos was hospitalized Saturday, July 1 in intensive care and faces a long recovery. Further details on his condition weren't released. (San Antonio Police via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Hospital officials list a San Antonio officer in fair condition as he recovers from wounds received in a gun battle with a suspect that fatally wounded the officer’s partner.

A spokesman at San Antonio Military Medical Center offered the update Monday on Officer Julio Cavazos. Police officials say Cavazos faces a long recovery.

Investigators say Cavazos was shot Thursday as he and Officer Miguel Moreno stepped out of their patrol car to question a man about a vehicle break-in.

Moreno was shot in the head. He died Friday.

San Antonio police say the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the shootout. Cavazos was shot in the chin, with the bullet lodging in his chest.

