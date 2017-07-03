PHOTOS: San Marcos Pluckers workers robbed at gunpoint

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Three men followed a San Marcos Pluckers employee inside the restaurant overnight and robbed workers at gunpoint.

San Marcos police say the robbery happened around 1:54 a.m. Monday at 105 N. Interstate 35. The three men, described by police only as black men wearing bandanas, got inside after hiding behind the restaurant’s dumpsters.

The suspects got into an office and demanded money from the manager. They also forced him to empty his pockets at gunpoint. The suspects demanded other workers empty their pockets as well, also stealing cell phones and purses from other employees.

A vehicle used by the suspects is not visible in any of the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery can call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.