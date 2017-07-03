PHOTOS: Pflugerville kids draw letters to send to Armed Forces

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — In the spirit of America’s birthday, the youngest kids at Primrose School of Pflugerville spent Monday morning drawing letters for members of the Armed Forces. The letters will be sent to deployed soldiers and veterans through A Million Thanks. Parents also had the opportunity to write encouraging notes.
