PHOTOS: Pflugerville kids draw letters to send to Armed Forces

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

In the spirit of Fourht of July, students from Primrose School of Pflugerville are giving back to the Armed Forces by writing letters of support. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)