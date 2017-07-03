Nevada launches sales of legal recreational marijuana

LAS VEGAS (AP/KXAN) — Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

People began buying pot early Saturday, just months after voters approved legalization in November. It’s the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the nation.

At the stroke of midnight July 1, Nevada State Senator Tick Segerblom was the first in line to buy cannabis. Segerblom was one of the main drivers for shaping the new laws to make both medical and recreational marijuana legal in the state.

“This shows that marijuana is a legally recognized form of entertainment and that’s what we do in Nevada, we are the entertainment capital of the world,” said Segerblom.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. The millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas and other Nevada cities every year are expected to make nearly two of every three pot purchases.

People can only use marijuana in a private home. It remains illegal to light up in public places, including casinos, bars, convention centers, restaurants, parks and concert halls.

Money from the 10 percent excise tax on marijuana will go to the state’s Rainy Day Fund and the revenue from the 15 percent wholesale tax will go to Nevada schools.

Nevada joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska in allowing adults to buy the drug that’s still banned by the federal government.