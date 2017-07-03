Milwaukee couple suffers sticker shock after $898 Uber ride

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KXAN) — An Uber customer thought his credit card had been compromised after his credit card showed a charge of $898 for a recent trip.

WISN reports Keith and Audra Tubin were attending a festival recently and when they went out that night, they used Uber to get back home.

“Two-hundred dollars to get to the first stop,” said Keith. “We asked if he could take us a couple more places, he said no problem. He put it in the computer. I wake up the next morning with a fraud alert on the credit card. $898.”

The couple told WISN the upfront cost was $214 and they made three stops along the way. Uber says the surge price that day was 8.6 times the normal cost and the upfront price is no longer relevant when stops are added to a customer’s route.

“We thought maybe they will negotiate because nobody said anything and when he contacted them they said nothing, we can’t do anything,” said Audra.

In the end, Uber says the fare was accurate.