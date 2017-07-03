Gift card scam reported in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert to residents about scammers using the department’s telephone number.

Authorities say the caller identifies himself as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and states the victim owes money and if they don’t pay, their drivers license would be suspended.

In one case, a victim said he complied and purchased a prepaid Walmart card and gave the suspect the number.

WCSO says they never call anyone with an outstanding warrant to request payment. If you have an outstanding warrant you will receive a letter from the county.