Gift card scam reported in Williamson County

KXAN Staff Published:
Gift cards
Gift cards

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert to residents about scammers using the department’s telephone number.

Authorities say the caller identifies himself as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and states the victim owes money and if they don’t pay, their drivers license would be suspended.

In one case, a victim said he complied and purchased a prepaid Walmart card and gave the suspect the number.

WCSO says they never call anyone with an outstanding warrant to request payment. If you have an outstanding warrant you will receive a letter from the county.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s