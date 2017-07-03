Fire Marshals urge caution around fireworks, knowledge of local laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire Marshals are asking everyone to be aware of local fireworks law this Fourth of July.

Many cities ban fireworks. Austin bans fireworks completely, making it illegal to buy, sell, use, and even possess fireworks within city limits.

Travis County Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Cowan says fireworks are only cleared for use in unincorporated parts of the county.

“We want you to have fun. We want you to enjoy your Fourth of July and we want your children to enjoy it, have all the fun that can come of it, but, we want you to do it safely and we want you to do it within the legal constraints,” Cowan said.

Round Rock police posted a video during the New Year discussing fireworks laws. That video still applies today and highlights cities where firework use is illegal. Round Rock is part of that list.

Back in Travis County, Cowan hopes people who do use fireworks are doing so safely.

“The main thing is no alcohol and fireworks, adult supervision, good common sense, and have some way of extinguishing accidental fires while you’re there doing it,” Cowan said. “Keep a pail of water, a garden hose, or fire extinguisher handy because accidents do happen. You can set off a firework near some dry grass and the next thing you know, you got a little fire going.”

While Travis County doesn’t have a map of what parts of the county are cleared for fireworks use, Williamson County does. Their website shows zones where fireworks are legal. You can also click on the cities colored to learn more about their local ordinances.