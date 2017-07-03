DPS chase ends in deadly crash on US 281 in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of US 281 just north of Round Mountain in Blanco County are blocked due to a chase that ended in a crash that killed two people.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety says around 11:30 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a driver but they refused to stop. The driver led authorities on a chase but ended up crashing near the Hofbrau RV Park.

DPS cannot say if the deceased are in two separate vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route since US 281 will be closed for the investigation.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.