Dozens of animals found inside Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Forty cats, six dogs, lizards, birds, rabbits, and ferrets have been surrendered to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Last week, Cedar Park Animal Control found the animals while responding to a barking dog complaint. Police say that’s when they noticed an odor coming from the home and found all of the animals. Police say the conditions the animals were living in needed improvement. Instead of seizing the pets and charging the owner, she willingly surrendered the animals.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter was already offering free adoptions for the Fourth of July holiday weekend since the shelter is at capacity. Volunteers had to turn their training room into a make-shift shelter to house the surrendered animals.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us the surrendered animals and their conditions, and what experts say to do if you’re overwhelmed with too many pets.