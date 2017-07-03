Children’s hospital holds therapy dog parade for patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local hospital is helping some of their youngest patients who cannot celebrate the Fourth of July at home.

Saint David’s Children’s Hospital, located inside North Austin Medical Center, held a different kind of parade.

Volunteers and therapy dogs with Austin Dog Alliance wore costumes and paraded through the hallways, greeting sick children who have to stay in the hospital.

Misty Rowlison, director of St. David’s Children’s Hospital, said, “Knowing that we couldn’t have the fun fireworks and those things in the hospital, we try to be creative to find a way to entertain them.”

This is the first time Saint David’s has held the parade, and if Monday’s success is any sign, they’ll be coming back next year.