Cedar Park changes traffic around Fourth of July celebration

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — With a large crowd expected at Cedar Park’s Fourth of July celebration, the city is making some changes to how traffic will get around Elizabeth Milburn Park.

The city says Cypress Creek Road will be completely closed between El Salido Parkway and Sun Chase Boulevard from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. People will not be allowed to sit to view fireworks in the middle of the closed road. This will allow for better traffic flow as people leave Tuesday night.

The full day of events and activities starts at 10 a.m. with the Fourth Annual Fourth of July Parade. The parade will feature more than 140 walkers along with more than 50 vehicles ranging from classic cars to patrol cars. The parade begins at Cedar Park Center and ends at the Recreation Center. Residents are encouraged to park at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 2100 Avenue of the Stars.

At 4 p.m., the festivities get underway at Elizabeth Milburn Park, located at 1901 Sun Chase Boulevard. There will be live music and the Posting of Colors and the National Anthem will take place at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

