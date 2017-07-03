Boy rescued from Blue Hole in Georgeown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was found facedown in shallow water at the Blue Hole in Georgetown.

Emergency crews were called around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled him out of the water and performed CPR on him. Authorities believe he was facedown in the water for a few minutes.

The child was taken to the hospital where he is alert and in stable condition. Georgetown police are investigating the cause of the incident.

On May 31, another 9-year-old boy almost drowned after he got sucked into a drain hole at the swimming hole. The city determined the grate that usually covers the hole was stolen.