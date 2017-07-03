Armed suspect threatens clerks in Bastrop bank robbery

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect threatened clerks at a bank in Bastrop Monday afternoon and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Bastrop police officers were called to an unidentified local bank at around 12:02 p.m.

The unidentified suspect showed a weapon and demanded money from the register. Police say the clerks feared for their lives and complied with the man’s demands. No one was injured in the bank robbery.

The suspect ran from the bank before police arrived. Officers say no other suspects were involved. In the surveillance photos released by the police department, the suspect appears to be wearing a camouflage hat and shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Bastrop police at 512-333-8613.