Armed suspect threatens clerks in Bastrop bank robbery

By Published: Updated:
Suspect in Bastrop bank robbery on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)
Suspect in Bastrop bank robbery on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect threatened clerks at a bank in Bastrop Monday afternoon and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Bastrop police officers were called to an unidentified local bank at around 12:02 p.m.

The unidentified suspect showed a weapon and demanded money from the register. Police say the clerks feared for their lives and complied with the man’s demands. No one was injured in the bank robbery.

The suspect ran from the bank before police arrived. Officers say no other suspects were involved. In the surveillance photos released by the police department, the suspect appears to be wearing a camouflage hat and shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Bastrop police at 512-333-8613.

Suspect in the bank robbery at First National Bank in Bastrop on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)
Suspect in the bank robbery at First National Bank in Bastrop on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)
Suspect in the bank robbery at First National Bank in Bastrop on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)
Suspect in the bank robbery at First National Bank in Bastrop on July 3, 2017 (Bastrop Police Department Photo)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s