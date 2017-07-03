AAA Texas offering free ‘tipsy tows’ to prevent DWIs this July 4

By Published:
Interstate 35 at the upper, lower deck split (KXAN Photo/Amanda Dugan)
Interstate 35 at the upper, lower deck split (KXAN Photo/Amanda Dugan)

COPPELL, Texas (KXAN) — While having a designated driver should always be Plan A, AAA Texas will be providing a Plan B for Independence Day.

AAA Texas is offering the free community service called “tipsy tow” statewide from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.

A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched. For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the contractor.

AAA Texas says you don’t have to be a AAA member to use the service; however, it’s only a one-way, one-time ride. AAA will not be able to tow an inoperable vehicle, and will not tow the vehicle anywhere other than the driver’s home or hotel.

They will also not be able to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas for someone requesting a tipsy tow.

In addition, AAA Texas offers the following reminders to keep yourself and others safe and prevent drunk driving arrests this Fourth of July:

  • At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.
  • Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.
  • Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.
  • Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.
  • Save a cab company’s phone number in your mobile device or wallet so you can easily call for a ride home.
  • As a party host and good friend or loving family member, offer a variety of non-alcoholic drink alternatives, serve food as well as dessert and coffee, and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers.
  • Have a back-up plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.
  • Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.
  • If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).
  • Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs can also impair your ability to drive safely.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s