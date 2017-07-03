AAA Texas offering free ‘tipsy tows’ to prevent DWIs this July 4

COPPELL, Texas (KXAN) — While having a designated driver should always be Plan A, AAA Texas will be providing a Plan B for Independence Day.

AAA Texas is offering the free community service called “tipsy tow” statewide from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.

A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched. For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the contractor.

AAA Texas says you don’t have to be a AAA member to use the service; however, it’s only a one-way, one-time ride. AAA will not be able to tow an inoperable vehicle, and will not tow the vehicle anywhere other than the driver’s home or hotel.

They will also not be able to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas for someone requesting a tipsy tow.

In addition, AAA Texas offers the following reminders to keep yourself and others safe and prevent drunk driving arrests this Fourth of July:

At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.

Save a cab company’s phone number in your mobile device or wallet so you can easily call for a ride home.

As a party host and good friend or loving family member, offer a variety of non-alcoholic drink alternatives, serve food as well as dessert and coffee, and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers.

Have a back-up plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs can also impair your ability to drive safely.