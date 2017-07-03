3 suspects arrested in Elgin in connection with numerous car burglaries

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin police say they’ve arrested three suspects in connection with a series of car burglaries over the weekend.

Authorities say around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle as well as numerous car burglaries in the County Line and West Wind subdivision.

During the investigation, officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested two adult males and one juvenile male. Police say two of the suspects were carrying handguns which were reported stolen out of two of the vehicles.

With the permission of the juvenile’s parents, a search of his room led to the discovery of other stolen items that police say were taken from other vehicles.

The three suspects are facing felony counts of engaging in organized crime, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a motor vehicle. Police have not released their names at this time.