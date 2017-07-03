3 suspects arrested in Elgin in connection with numerous car burglaries

By Published:
FILE - City of Elgin water tower. (KXAN File Photo/Ben Friberg)
FILE - City of Elgin water tower. (KXAN File Photo/Ben Friberg)

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin police say they’ve arrested three suspects in connection with a series of car burglaries over the weekend.

Authorities say around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle as well as numerous car burglaries in the County Line and West Wind subdivision.

During the investigation, officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested two adult males and one juvenile male. Police say two of the suspects were carrying handguns which were reported stolen out of two of the vehicles.

With the permission of the juvenile’s parents, a search of his room led to the discovery of other stolen items that police say were taken from other vehicles.

The three suspects are facing felony counts of engaging in organized crime, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a motor vehicle. Police have not released their names at this time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s