San Antonio Police Chief: ‘I’m sick of the police haters’

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio’s police chief is sounding off against people who he calls “police haters.”

SAPD Chief William McManus’ comments come after one of his officers was killed this week and while another officer faces a long road to recovery.

Officers Miguel Moreno and Julio Cavazos were trying to stop two car burglary suspects last Thursday when one of them opened fire.

Moreno was shot in the head and died from his injuries the next day. Officer Cavazos pulled Moreno out of the line of fire and shot back after he had been hit in the chest.

At an event this weekend, Chief McManus said the hate needs to stop.

“I’m angry at the police haters. I’m sick of the police haters,” he said. “We protect them, we defend them, and they give us a big ‘f-you.’ And I’m sick of it.”

San Antonio Police have not released details about Officer Moreno’s funeral.

The “Officer Down Memorial Page” says the number of officers killed nationwide this year is higher than last. 65 officers have died in the line of duty in 2017, an 18 percent jump over last year.

Of those, 24 died from gunfire, a 20-percent jump from 2016.