Opposing activists rally downtown for and against impeachment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans exercised their free speech Sunday morning in a march and rally in downtown Austin, calling on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

This march at the State Capitol was sponsored by State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin.

Those who attended said the president has been in violation of the US Constitution since he took office.

They accuse President Trump of making money off the office and believe his staff is working with enemy foreign governments.

“The House has to call the impeachment,” said Karan Barnett Shirk, who helped organize the Impeachment March-Austin. “It’s Republican-run, and right now, they are avoiding doing anything because he is expedient to their cruel agenda.”

Trump supporters were there, too, defending the commander-in-chief.

“There’s no reason at this point to impeach the president. He’s committed no crimes. There’s no reason,” said Jake Lloyd, who backs the president. “I don’t think they understand what impeachment is.”