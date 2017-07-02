Missing puppy returned to Austin Pets Alive

Related Coverage Puppy stolen from Austin Pets Alive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 7-week-old puppy believed by staff to have been stolen from Austin Pets Alive! is back at the shelter.

Wrangler is a cattle dog mix and was last seen in her kennel Wednesday night. But she was returned to APA on Sunday by a man who said he was handed the dog in a park. He told staff he didn’t want the dog and decided to take it to APA so they could help it find a home.

APA worked with Austin Police to review security camera footage and determine what happened.

APA had said that it was important for them to get the dog back as soon as possible because she is so young and hasn’t had all of her vaccines yet. Puppies her age are susceptible to a number of diseases that could affect her for the rest of her life.