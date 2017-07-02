Missing 13 year old found dead in Dallas

LANCASTER, Texas (KXAN) — A 13 year old North Texas girl has been found dead after being missing for four days according to Lancaster Police.

After receiving information, police responded to a home on East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas. When they entered the home, police found two bodies- Shavon Randle’s and the body of an unidentified black man. Since Randle went missing authorities in North Texas have made two arrests and Department of Public Safety says all the suspects are in custody. .

An Amber Alert was issued this week for Shavon Randle when she vanished Wednesday in her hometown of Lancaster on the south side of Dallas.

Family members received a call from a man saying they were holding her and threatening her.

On Saturday, the FBI said they arrested Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson. That’s in addition to two people of interest the FBI questioned Friday.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.