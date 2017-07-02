Missing 13 year old found dead in Dallas

By Published: Updated:
missing 13 year old found dead in Dallas (KXAN)
missing 13 year old found dead in Dallas (KXAN)

LANCASTER, Texas (KXAN) — A 13 year old North Texas girl has been found dead after being missing for four days according to Lancaster Police.

After receiving information, police responded to a home on  East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas. When they entered the home, police found two bodies- Shavon Randle’s and the body of an unidentified black man. Since Randle went missing authorities in North Texas have made two arrests and Department of Public Safety says all the suspects are in custody. .

An Amber Alert was issued this week for Shavon Randle when she vanished Wednesday in her hometown of Lancaster on the south side of Dallas.

Family members received a call from a man saying they were holding her and threatening her.

On Saturday, the FBI said they arrested Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson.  That’s in addition to two people of interest the FBI questioned Friday.

 

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s