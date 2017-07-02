Firefighters rescue dog in north Austin fire, no one hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters saved a dog while knocking down a north Austin house fire, said the Austin Fire Department.

It started just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1300 block of Neans Drive just north of Rundberg Lane and west of Lamar.

Firefighters said flames were coming out of the garage when they arrived. It took them less than 30 minutes to knock it down.

AFD said four people, a cat and a dog lived in the house and that two of the people were checked for smoke inhalation. But no one was injured.

Investigators said that “the cause is officially undetermined.” They estimated that the fire caused $120,000 in damage.