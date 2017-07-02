An Explosion for Your Taste Buds This 4th

We have something for your 4th of July radar, if you haven’t made plans or if you want to add to them, keep the Hill Country Galleria in mind, as they are bringing back their grand independence day celebration. That’s where you can find Chisos Grill and we are very happy that general manager, and Executive Chef Chad Jones dropped in to make a spicy dish with all the flair of a firecracker. Chisos Grill is located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd #100, Bee Cave, TX.

For more information go to https://www.chisosgrill.com/.