5 people stabbed or beaten with baseball bats in SE Austin brawl

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Five people were stabbed or hit with baseball bats in a large fight at an apartment complex early Sunday night in southeast Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department.

It started just before 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Fairway Street just west of Montopolis Drive and north of Riverside Drive.

Police said they received multiple calls about people fighting with knives and baseball bats in a parking lot at the apartment complex.

ATC EMS said they took two men with stab wounds and two women with blunt force injuries to area hospitals. One man had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. But the other three were not as serious. The fifth person declined to be taken to the hospital.

Three of the people taken to the hospital were in their 30s, the fourth was in her 20s.

Police said they did not know how many people were involved in the fight, just that it was large and that it is too early in the investigation to know what caused the fight.

