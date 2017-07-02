1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing at Reimers Ranch Park

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – STARFlight was called to Reimers Ranch Park in western Travis County Sunday afternoon to help rescue two swimmers, said Austin Travis-County EMS.

The call came in at about 4:25 p.m. One swimmer, a man in his 20s, was located, taken out of the water and evaluated by medics at the scene. STARFlight then flew him to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the second swimmer, also a man, was still missing and assumed to be submerged in the water. The operation for that swimmer transitioned from rescue to recovery at about 5:10 p.m.

The approximate age of the missing man is not known at this time, said ATC EMS. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they will be providing more information at the scene within a few hours.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.