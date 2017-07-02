1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing at Reimers Ranch Park

By Published: Updated:
Reimers Ranch Park (Travis County Parks Department)
Reimers Ranch Park (Travis County Parks Department)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – STARFlight was called to Reimers Ranch Park in western Travis County Sunday afternoon to help rescue two swimmers, said Austin Travis-County EMS.

The call came in at about 4:25 p.m. One swimmer, a man in his 20s, was located, taken out of the water and evaluated by medics at the scene. STARFlight then flew him to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the second swimmer, also a man, was still missing and assumed to be submerged in the water. The operation for that swimmer transitioned from rescue to recovery at about 5:10 p.m.

The approximate age of the missing man is not known at this time, said ATC EMS. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they will be providing more information at the scene within a few hours.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s