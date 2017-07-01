Women set to graduate Spanish taught program at Austin Community College

By Published:
Austin Community College Hays Campus (Jackie Vega/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Community College will host the second annual graduation ceremony, Saturday for Mujeres Emprendadoras, a women’s entrepreneurship and leadership program.

The Mujeres Emprendadoras program was created to give adult, Spanish-speaking women the opportunity to learn skills to advance their workforce prospects and earning potential, according to ACC. The program, which is offered through ACC’s Continuing Education Division, is taught in Spanish and boasts a near 100-percent graduation rate according to to the program’s coordinator.

Many of the previous graduates have gone on to own their own businesses including a translator and interpreting company, a green cleaning service, a media magazine, a gift shop, a gardening company, businesses for beauty services, and a house cleaning businesses employing more than 20 employees.

 

