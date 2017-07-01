What law enforcement wants you to know before you hit the lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Boaters are expected to turn out in droves to lakes around central Texas this holiday weekend, and multiple law enforcement agencies are once again stepping up efforts to keep people safe on the water.

At Lake Travis, Game Wardens, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and Jonestown police officers will be patrolling all weekend.

They’ll be writing citations for safety violations and for boating while intoxicated, which officials said carries the same penalties as driving while intoxicated.

During safety inspections, deputies make sure there’s a life jacket for every person, a fire extinguisher, a throwable life preserver, and a horn or whistle device. TCSO Deputy Michael Spinner said they’ll probably issue 10-20 safety citations a day.

