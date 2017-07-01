Tasty treats help lure pigs back home in Cedar Park

By Published:
Animal Control Supervisor Lacey Clemons and Animal Control Officer Amber Smith responded and used the only thing they had in their vehicles – Cheetos and Doritos – to get mama’s attention on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Cedar Park Animal Control)
Animal Control Supervisor Lacey Clemons and Animal Control Officer Amber Smith responded and used the only thing they had in their vehicles – Cheetos and Doritos – to get mama’s attention on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Cedar Park Animal Control)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Thanks to some ingenuity and quick thinking on the part of two Cedar Park Animal Control employees, a pig and her piglets were returned to their barn after they escaped Friday, said Cedar Park Police spokesperson Tara Long.

It happened when the mama pig and her litter wandered about a mile from their barn into the Ranch Trails neighborhood.

Animal Control Supervisor Lacey Clemons and Animal Control Officer Amber Smith responded and used the only thing they had in their vehicles – Cheetos and Doritos – to get mama’s attention.

They said she probably weighed about 600 pounds, making her far too large for the animal control truck.

So, they rounded up the piglets – itself not an easy task, they said – and drove them back to the barn. Meanwhile, Officer Smith and the pigs’ owner walked mama pig all the way back to the barn with the help of the salty snacks.

Cedar Park pig rescue

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s