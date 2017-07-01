Safety tips for grilling, sunning, celebrating this Fourth of July

By Published:

As the Fourth of July holiday inches closer, registered nurse Katy Bolton joins us in studio to talk about how you can keep ourselves and our family safe as you celebrate. She advises that you stay hydrated with water, avoiding sugar beverages. She also reminds us of how important it is to use sunscreen and offers some alternatives to fireworks or sparklers for children. Watch the full interview here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s