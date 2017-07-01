Safety tips for grilling, sunning, celebrating this Fourth of July

As the Fourth of July holiday inches closer, registered nurse Katy Bolton joins us in studio to talk about how you can keep ourselves and our family safe as you celebrate. She advises that you stay hydrated with water, avoiding sugar beverages. She also reminds us of how important it is to use sunscreen and offers some alternatives to fireworks or sparklers for children. Watch the full interview here.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.