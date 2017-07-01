Police recover stolen, pawned championship saddles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police helped locate five Texas Calf Roping Championship saddles after they were stolen from a barn in Lee County.

The owner called police, June 25, to report five of his saddles, valued at $2,000 each, had been stolen from his barn.

The saddles are trophies for winning the Texas Calf Roping Championship for the Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association. Each of the saddles are engraved with “TSPRA Calf Roping Champion” and the year that it was won. He says the saddles were won between 2012 and 2016.

A Special Ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association contacted various pawn shops and were alerted of an individual, Dalton Keith Hammond, who sold two saddles to the Mustang Pawn on South Congress in Austin. APD also helped search Hammond’s apartment in Austin and found two of the saddles in his car.

It is unclear whether the fifth saddle has been recovered.