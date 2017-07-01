Police arrest 2 in case of kidnapped Dallas-area girl; she remains missing

Related Coverage Dallas-area girl abducted by unknown male suspect

LANCASTER, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in North Texas have made two arrests after a teenager was kidnapped.

An Amber Alert was issued this week for Shavon Randle, 13, when she vanished Wednesday in her hometown of Lancaster on the south side of Dallas.

Family members received a call from a man saying they were holding her and threatening her.

On Saturday, the FBI said they arrested Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson. That’s in addition to two people of interest the FBI questioned Friday.

The agency said it is still searching for Michael Titus.

Officials are offering a $25,000 reward for his arrest and Randle’s safe return.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.