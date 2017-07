LA PORTE, Texas (KXAN) — Police near Houston want your help finding a teenager with a man who could be in the Austin area.

La Porte Police are looking for 16-year-old Bree Manulak.

They think she is with River Evans, 19, who may be staying with family in the Austin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police using 9-1-1 and then contact La Porte Police Detective Pullig at 281-842-3143.

La Porte Police have information about this case posted on their Facebook page.