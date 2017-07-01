Man accused of killing Austin attorney moved to Travis County Jail from Louisiana

Published:
Justin Twyne
Justin Twyne (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of killing an Austin attorney nearly three months ago has been brought back to Travis County after authorities said he had fled to Louisiana.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office believes Justin Twyne, 24, stabbed James Short, 74, to death at Short’s home in southwest Travis County on April 6, 2017.

Twyne was moved from a jail in New Orleans and booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:56 p.m. Saturday afternoon. His bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators say the two had spoken about meeting at Short’s home before he was found dead.

A US Marshals task force arrested him in a New Orleans hotel room one day later.

Twyne faces a first-degree murder charge and, if convicted, could face up to 99 years in prison.

