Husband of Central Texas woman arrested in her 1991 death

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the 1991 disappearance of his wife whose remains were found two years later in a wooded area.

Huntsville police on Thursday arrested Larry LeFlore. An indictment says LeFlore is accusing of strangling Mary Jane LeFlore.

Walker County jail records Saturday didn’t list an attorney to speak for Larry LeFlore, who’s free on $20,000 bond.

Prosecutor David Weeks says Larry LeFlore had been a person of interest in the case. Authorities didn’t immediately elaborate.

Mary Jane LeFlore was a sociologist with the Texas prison system when she was last seen alive in July 1991 leaving work. Larry LeFlore later reported finding her car in a mall parking lot.

A person checking some land discovered the remains in February 1993.