Travis County deputies introduce newest K9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local businessman Josh Cahill has donated the funds to replace a retired Travis County Sheriff’s Office K9.

Ricky was retired due to medical issues, but never fear, K9 Castor is taking over. The Belgian Malinois’ duties will include catching fugitives and narcotic detection once the K9 from Poland adjusts to the Texas heat.

“Imagine a 17 year old that’s going off to the military… it’s a whole new world that you have to learn,” his trainer said.

Castor still has additional training ahead, but is expected to start patrol sometime in August.