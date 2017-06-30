Texas to give public voting info to president’s ‘election integrity’ commission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is sending millions of Texas names, dates of birth and voting history to a special commission organized by President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Rolando Pablos will not, however, give the commission the last four digits of voter’s social security numbers.

“The Secretary of State’s office will provide the Election Integrity Commission with public information and will protect the private information of Texas citizens while working to maintain the security and integrity of our state’s elections system. As always, my office will continue to exercise the utmost care whenever sensitive voter information is required to be released by state or federal law,” wrote Secretary Pablos in a statement.

Per Texas law, social security numbers are not public information.

This is a response to a recent presidential commission beginning its investigation of voter fraud. After President Trump won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote in the 2016 November election, he claimed — without further proof — that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

He then tapped the Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, to head the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

