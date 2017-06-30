Rep. Dawnna Dukes due in court today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Embattled Austin Rep. Dawnna Dukes must appear in person before Judge Brad Urrutia in Travis County’s 450th Criminal District Court as part of a docket call Friday morning.

Dukes turned herself in to the Travis County jail on Jan. 18 after she was indicted on corruption, abuse of official capacity and tampering with governmental records charges.

Friday’s hearing is being held to schedule trial dates and any pre-trial hearings attorneys may need as the case moves forward.

The first indictment includes 13 felony charges on the offense of tampering with a governmental record. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says these charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on 13 different occasions on State of Texas travel vouchers, in order to obtain reimbursement for expenses to which she was not legally entitled. Dukes’ attorney Shaun Clarke says the charges accuse his client of claiming a reimbursement in the amount of $61.50 to which she allegedly was not entitled; the 13 counts total $799.50.

Two separate indictments were for misdemeanor offenses of abuse of official capacity by a public servant. The charges relate to allegations that Dukes misused public funds for her personal gain, and that she converted campaign funds to personal use.

Dukes maintains her innocence in the matter.

Dukes said she would step down from her position representing Austin at the state legislature due to medical reasons last fall. However, Dukes showed up to be sworn in and kept her seat during the session despite missing 75 percent of roll calls.

If convicted, Dukes could face up to 28 years in jail.