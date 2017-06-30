Rabid fox attacks family’s dog in San Marcos

By Published: Updated:
FILE - A fox in Austin (Courtesy/Carlos Higgins)
FILE - A fox in Austin (Courtesy/Carlos Higgins)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period.

The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city’s first non-bat rabies case on record.

Since the dog was not current on its rabies vaccination, a local veterinarian is currently keeping the dog for the state-required 90-day quarantine.

San Marcos Animal Services officers are warning the public not to touch or handle foxes because they can transmit rabies. Other common carriers we see in our area are skunks, raccoons, bats and coyotes.

If you think you or someone else may have come in physical contact with a fox or other wild animal, please call the city of San Marcos Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

A man in Kyle recently had to go through rabies treatment after he was bit by a rabid bat.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s