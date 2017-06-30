Rabid fox attacks family’s dog in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period.

The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city’s first non-bat rabies case on record.

Since the dog was not current on its rabies vaccination, a local veterinarian is currently keeping the dog for the state-required 90-day quarantine.

San Marcos Animal Services officers are warning the public not to touch or handle foxes because they can transmit rabies. Other common carriers we see in our area are skunks, raccoons, bats and coyotes.

If you think you or someone else may have come in physical contact with a fox or other wild animal, please call the city of San Marcos Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

A man in Kyle recently had to go through rabies treatment after he was bit by a rabid bat.