Puppy stolen from Austin Pets Alive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 7-week-old puppy is missing from Austin Pets Alive! and staff there suspect she was stolen.

Wrangler is a cattle dog mix and was last seen in her kennel Wednesday night. Now, APA is working with Austin Police to review security camera footage and determine what happened.

APA says it’s important that they get the dog back as soon as possible because she is so young and hasn’t had all of her vaccines yet. Puppies her age are susceptible to a number of diseases that could affect her for the rest of her life.

Austin Pets Alive! asks anyone who has seen the puppy to contact them by emailing info@austinpetsalive.com