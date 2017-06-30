Pro Wrestling is Coming to Austin!

This Sunday, July 2nd at the Austin Sports Center Delilah Doom defends her XX-Women’s championship against Thunder Rosa. Steve-O Reno tags with the returning Dasher Hatfield to take on the. men who attacked Steve after his successful defense of the Inspire Pro World Championship in May over Lio Rush, The Heavy Hearts. Plus Austin’s own and former Ring of Honor Star, ACH will be in the main event against Terrell Tempo in a Number-One contenders match for the Inspire Pro Championship.

Catch inspire pro wrestling Sunday July 2nd at the Austin Sports Center on Woodward Street. For tickets and more information go to inspireprowrestling.com.

