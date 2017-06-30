Police ramp up enforcement on highways, waterways ahead of holiday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials from highway patrol to lake patrols are ramping up efforts to keep everyone safe during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In a few hours from now, Austin Police are going to start Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to prevent injuries or death from alcohol related incidents.

During the operation, which ends Monday, you’ll see more patrols on state lakes and rivers.

Eight people have drowned on Texas waterways in June, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. As a result, more game wardens will be on patrol this holiday weekend.

Boats and other motorized watercraft are banned on Lake Austin from sunset on July 3 until sunrise on July 5. Non-motorized watercraft such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used.

Meanwhile, on Texas highways, signs already flashing warnings to keep you safe this holiday weekend. The Department of Public safety will increase traffic enforcement starting tomorrow. They will be targeting drunk drivers, speeders and those not wearing a seatbelt. Last year, DPS handed out more than 85-thousand tickets and warnings.

Austin police will also hold another no refusal weekend, meaning if you get pulled over and refuse a breathalyzer they will get a warrant to draw your blood.