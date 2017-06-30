Police: Husband stabbed wife to death in east Austin murder-suicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide in east Austin died from stab wounds, the Austin Police Department said Friday.

Paisley Langmade, 37, and Caleb Harris, 31, were found dead inside a home on Cordell Lane, near the intersection of Manor Road and East 51st Street, after police were called for an “urgent check welfare call” at 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Austin police say Harris, who did not have any defensive wounds, killed Langmade before killing himself.

The Police Department says officers were called to the home more than once this year. In one incident Langmade called police and in the other Harris called police. Both were classified by officers as disturbances.