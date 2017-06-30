Pflugerville Pfirework Pfestival moved from Pflugerville Lake

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — No fireworks at Lake Pflugerville this 4th of July. Instead the city is preparing to break in Pflugerville ISD’s new high school football stadium, appropriately named “The Pfield.”

“If you wanted to go to the lake on July 4th, you’re more than allowed to,” said Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Director James Hemenes. “If you want to see fireworks, come here.”

Road construction along Weiss Lane is what Pflugerville says forced the move. The city wants to avoid logistical headaches for residents, and its staff.

Hemenes views the change in venue as an opportunity for the city as the 4th of July celebration will be the first major event hosted at The Pfield.

“Everybody gets to see how their brand new stadium functions for a large event,” he said.

Each year, Lake Pflugerville was able to host roughly 6,500 people for the 4th of July. The Pfield has a 10,000 seat capacity – the city only allowing as many 8,500 inside the stadium. The Pfield also has parking – something the lake lacked.

“We were spending a lot of money on busing, and that was some of the biggest concerns,” Hemenes said.

This year, the city will not bus people to the fireworks show since they say there is ample parking at the stadium.

There will also be a change in rules for this year’s celebration. Since the festival is being held on school property, there will be no alcohol allowed inside the stadium. Visitors should also note they’re only allowed to bring clear, see-through bags inside the stadium.

Hemenes hopes the changes don’t discourage families from joining the festivities.

“Come and have fun, bring the family. We got food trucks, we got music, we got fireworks – what else do you need on 4th of July?”

Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4th. The Pfield is located at 1440 W Pecan St, Pflugerville, TX 78660.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m.