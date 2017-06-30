Officer’s act of kindness toward driver having a bad week goes viral

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) — A Durham, North Carolina police officer’s act of kindness is spreading all over the internet after the woman on the receiving end shared her touching story on Facebook.

Courtney Bailey admits she was speeding, was not wearing a seat belt and had an expired inspection when she was pulled over by Officer D.P. Strandh on Tuesday.

Bailey lost her job and was on her way to donate plasma in exchange for money when Strandh pulled her over.

“The crazy part that really touched my spirit was, here I am sitting in my car just super afraid of him, and he’s only seeing my needs,” Bailey said. “He’s only seeing me as a mom who is about to go grind it out for her child.”

Strandh said he felt a connection with her.

“I don’t really know. I just felt some sort of connection with her, and I knew she needed some help, obviously,” he said.

Instead of giving her a ticket, Strandh brought her to a Mr. Tire for a new tire and an inspection — his gift to her.

