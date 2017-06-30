More than a dozen ‘mistreated’ horses seized from Thrall home

Horses seized from Thrall home on June 30, 2017. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Horses seized from Thrall home on June 30, 2017. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than a dozen horses were seized from a home in Thrall after authorities say the animals were neglected and mistreated.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says they started looking into the property located in the 2500 block of County Road 426 after receiving a tip about the conditions of the horses. The Wilco Animal Control Unit went in on Friday morning and seized the animals.

“The animals were found in very poor conditions and thanks to the tip we received our deputies were able to save these horses,” said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The horses were taken to Live Oak Veterinary Clinic in Liberty Hill where they are currently being treated.

The owner, Jesse Gonzales Jr., 69, was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to livestock.

KXAN’s Lauren Kravets is looking into the condition of the horses and will have an update on KXAN News at 6 p.m. 

Horses seized from Thrall home on June 30, 2017. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Horses seized from Thrall home on June 30, 2017. (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

