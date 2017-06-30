Libraries giving away eclipse glasses

Total eclipse graphic (NASA photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Free glasses are being handed out at libraries all over the country so people will be able to watch the solar eclipse.

On Aug. 21, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1918. The eclipse will be most visible in the town of Hopkinsville, Ky.

Regular sunglasses are not enough to protect your eyes when looking directly at the sun, so libraries are pitching in by providing solar viewing glasses.

Around 4,800 librarie, including locations in Williamson and Hays counties are giving away the glasses which are being provided by the Moore Foundation.

Find a library near you by visiting StarNetLibraries.org.

