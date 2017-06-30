Leander fugitive connected to missing woman case deported back to US

Related Coverage Missing woman could be with boyfriend wanted by police

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fugitive from Leander was deported back to Williamson County from Mexico on Thursday.

Jimmy Mariano Soto, Jr., 36, was wanted by Williamson County authorities on numerous warrants stemming from an aggravated assault incident causing serious bodily injury. Soto was accused of breaking his wife’s jaw in August 2015, and was sought by police after Appollonia Lozano went missing. KXAN is reaching out to authorities to determine if she is still considered missing.

About 10 days after Soto and Lozano were evicted from their house in December 2015, investigators say someone set it on fire.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force began their investigation in late 2015, and were recently able to pinpoint Soto’s location to Guanajuato, Mexico where he was detained. Soto was then handed over to the U.S. Marshals at Houston International Airport before being taken to the Harris County Jail.

The task force began searching for Soto when he violated numerous bond conditions on charges including driving while intoxicated and bail jumping. Investigators say, after following up on several tips, they exhausted the possibility that Soto was in Central Texas. Then a crucial tip led the task force to focus their efforts to the interior of Mexico.

When detained in Mexico, local authorities determined he had no legal status to remain in the country and was ordered to be expelled from Mexico on his 36th birthday.

Soto remains in the Harris County Jail pending his extradition to Williamson County.